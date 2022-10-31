(Bloomberg) -- C.S. Venkatakrishnan concedes his first twelve months as Barclays Plc chief executive officer have been an education. But one of his convictions has only strengthened: the lender’s global investment banking operation is critical to its success.

“The investment bank has been what has kept Barclays flourishing and quite apart from many of our competitors,” he said on Bloomberg “Front Row” on Oct. 27, his first television interview since taking the top job a year ago. “We have a good business mix.”

His steadfast backing is a welcome tonic for Europe’s thinning ranks of homegrown investment banks. Credit Suisse Group AG confirmed last week it is looking to downsize its own troubled investment bank after multiple losses, spinning out a new capital markets and advisory bank under the legacy First Boston brand.

Venkatakrishnan’s first television interview comes after a turbulent introduction to the C-suite. During his tenure, markets have been rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, surging inflation and the near-freezing of the UK gilts market. Barclays has also had to navigate the fallout from an embarrassing -- and entirely self-inflicted -- clerical error that sparked derision on Wall Street.

At the same time, he’s had to find his feet as CEO after years away from the spotlight as the British bank’s chief risk officer and then its head of markets. That all changed when he was tapped to replace his boss -- and mentor -- Jes Staley last November, who abruptly stepped down amid a regulatory investigation into his ties to financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I’ve learned how much more I needed to learn about banking, including running a large organization, finding ways to encapsulate what our ambitions are and conveying it to so many people,” he said. “We’ve managed a bunch of crises and we’ve managed them relatively well.”

Certainly the lender’s traders and dealmakers have had a happy knack of delivering outsized profits ever since the pandemic struck, helping offset provisions taken during lockdown and thin margins in retail banking. In the third quarter, the corporate and investment bank made up about half of the group’s earnings with trading revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities rising 93% to £1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) in volatile markets.

But the division also handed him his biggest setback and a stark reminder of its intrinsic risks after it mistakenly issued billions of dollars more structured notes and exchange traded notes than it had registered for sale with US regulators. The mistake was called “basic” and “bizarre” by analysts.

Venkatakrishnan, 56, doesn’t hold back. “It was completely avoidable,” he said. “It is one of these embarrassing moments you hate to have when you are a CEO of a bank.”

Costly too. Including a fine from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the total bill came to £722 million. “It was a human error in a very narrow way,” he said. “There will be implications for certain individuals,” ranging from verbal or written warnings to dismissal.

His second year at the helm could prove to be even more hectic. Inflation continues to rage and a new UK government is looking for ways to plug a fiscal hole, prompting speculation of a windfall tax on banks.

It’s a topic that’s causing considerable agitation in the sector but Venkatakrishnan offers a typically studied response, living up to his reputation for genial unflappability that was forged at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UK Taxation

“We await to see their proposals on taxation,” he said of the UK government’s plans. What Barclays needs “is a continuation of what London has provided, which is education, infrastructure, people, a great regulatory regime and a stable and predictable fiscal regime.”

He has plenty of praise for the Bank of England’s intervention in the UK gilt market, which fixed a “liquidity issue” in the pension system over the past month. He’s sanguine about the country’s economic prospects, praising its world-class finance, fintech and life sciences industries and saying lenders are well capitalized for any tough economic conditions ahead.

His steadiness also finds expression in his plans for the bank. He describes its footprint as “beautiful” and talks of organic growth at the investment bank instead of headline-grabbing acquisitions. To help navigate the market turmoil, Barclays has been “operating through the year with relatively less risk,” Venkatakrishnan said. “In the language of traders, we manage from a defensive position.”

His strongest words are reserved for activist investor Edward Bramson, who spent years as a Barclays shareholder pushing for it to downsize its corporate and investment bank before exiting his stake a few months before Venkatakrishnan took over.

“He could not have been more wrong,” Venkatakrishnan said. “I repeat it. He could not have been more wrong.”

