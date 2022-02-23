(Bloomberg) --

Promotions normally mean a bigger salary, but when C.S. Venkatakrishnan replaced Jes Staley as chief executive officer of Barclays Plc he took a pay cut.

The bank’s former head of global markets accepted a 2.7 million-pound ($3.7 million) salary when he was handed the job of CEO in November following Staley’s exit over his links to the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a disclosure in its annual report published Wednesday alongside fourth-quarter results, the company said that Venkatakrishnan’s salary was lower than what he had earned running the markets business and as co-president of Barclays Bank Plc.

Barclays said that its CEO’s current fixed pay was “an appropriate starting point” and more than Staley’s, but added that it was “low compared with international banking peers” and would be kept under review.

Venkatakrishnan’s disclosed earnings for 2021 was 874,000 pounds, covering his two months as CEO last year, comprising 450,000 pounds in fixed pay and 395,000 pounds from an annual bonus award. His fixed pay for 2022 will be 2.78 million pounds and based on the various bonuses and benefits he is entitled to, he could earn as much as 9.4 million pounds this year, according to calculations by Bloomberg.

A spokesperson for Barclays declined to comment.

The bank hasn’t disclosed how much Venkatakrishnan received in his previous job as he wasn’t a member of the group board at that time. In a separate regulatory filing released Wednesday, Barclays said it paid three so-called material risk takers more than 10 million euros ($11 million) last year.

