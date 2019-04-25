Barclays Chief Says Bonuses Are on the Line in Battle With Activist Investor

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc’s traders outperformed rivals during a quarter that whipsawed much of Wall Street, bolstering Jes Staley’s hand ahead of a clash with an activist investor. The bank’s chief executive officer also vowed to cut bonuses if need be.

First-quarter income at the London-based firm’s markets unit fell less than expected to 1.37 billion pounds ($1.77 billion), the bank reported Thursday. Revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities rose 4 percent, making Barclays one of the few major banks to post a gain. Equities income slid about 20 percent, in line with most of its U.S. peers.

Staley vowed to reduce expenses more than expected should the tough conditions for investment banks persist for the remainder of the year. That may shore up his position versus Edward Bramson, a critic of Staley’s investment-banking strategy who is seeking a board seat at Barclays’s annual meeting next week.

The bank will use “discretion around variable compensation to manage our costs and deliver expected profitability,” Staley said in the bank’s earnings statement.

Bramson, who holds more than a 5 percent stake, will ask shareholders to vote him on to the board. Barclays calls him a destabilizing force, and has pushed back on his critique of the securities division’s profitability.

Throsby Departure

At the end of the quarter, Barclays’s securities unit was rocked by the abrupt departure of Tim Throsby -- one of the key hires that Staley, the bank’s chief executive officer, had recruited to build the unit. It’s unclear if the two men disagreed on strategy in the wake of Bramson’s critique, but at that time -- and for the first time -- Staley said the securities unit wasn’t yet performing as hoped.

“Barclays must justify its ‘last man standing’ status” in European investment banking, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jonathan Tyce wrote before the results.

Trading revenues fell about 6 percent, less than the 14 percent average decline posted by the five biggest U.S. banks in the quarter. Markets revenue was expected to be 1.22 billion pounds, a 16 percent drop from the same period last year, according to the average estimate of three analysts.

A tough quarter on Wall Street saw all of the big U.S. banks post double-digit percentage declines in equities income, and only Citigroup Inc. posted year-on-year gains in fixed income, currencies and commodities, known as FICC.

