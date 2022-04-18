(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc analysts are giving up on their bullish bet on 10-year Treasuries.

The firm’s interest-rate strategists recommended buying the benchmark securities on April 7 after rounds of selling drove the yield past 2.6%. They wagered that the rate had jumped too far due to concerns about inflation, tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Yet yields have kept moving higher amid mounting speculation that the Fed will increase the size of its rate hikes when it meets next month, pushing the 10-year yield to about 2.85%, the highest since late 2018. The gap between 2- and 10-year yields has also widened to about 0.40% after being negative earlier this month, steepening the yield curve.

The Barclays strategists said the steepening shows that traders are dialing back bets that the Fed will choke off economic growth by tightening monetary policy too far.

Recent comments from Fed officials have “increased uncertainty about how restrictive the Fed is prepared to be,” Barclays’s Anshul Pradhan wrote Monday. “As a result, investors have pared back somewhat the odds of the Fed’s overtightening in favor of its not tightening enough. This has resulted in pricing in a reduced likelihood of a hard landing and increased likelihood of inflation persisting above its 2% target, leading to the bear-steepening of the curve.”

