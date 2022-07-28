(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc’s earnings fell short of forecasts in the second quarter after the bank booked charges and penalties in the US.

The British lender took a £1.3 billion charge for litigation and conduct costs, partly to cover buying back U.S. investment products it mistakenly oversold. The bank also said it will pay $200 million penalties to the US regulators to settle a long-running probe into unapproved messaging channels used by staff.

The corporate and investment bank’s profit almost halved to £784 million. Still, revenue from fixed-income, currency and commodities trading was ahead of analysts estimate at £1.5 billion pounds, a rise of more than 70%.

Profit before tax at group level fell about 40% to £1.5 billion, against a consensus of £1.76 billion.

“Our performance in the first half shows the resilience and advantage that diversification at all levels brings, both across the bank and within our businesses,” Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan said on Thursday.

The London-based bank also said income from capital markets and merger advisory fell 36% from a record quarter last year, in line with peers in Europe and US whose deal rosters have dwindled during months of heightened volatility in global markets.

On Wednesday, Deutsche Bank AG lowered the outlook for its investment bank despite beating forecasts in its trading arm, while Credit Suisse Group AG said it’s scaling back its investment bank in the face of mounting losses. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley both fell short of analysts’ estimates, partly due to the slump in dealmaking.

Barclays also said it will carry out a further share buyback of £500 million.

