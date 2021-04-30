(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc’s equities traders beat estimates in the first quarter, helping offset a weaker performance elsewhere in the markets unit and Covid-19 pressures on the retail business.

The London-based firm’s corporate and investment bank reported total income of 3.6 billion pounds, broadly flat on a year ago but ahead of forecasts, as equities trading rose 65% while trading from fixed income, currency and commodities slumped 35%. Banking fees also jumped 35%.

It follows a recent hot streak on Wall Street and at some European peers, who were boosted in the first quarter by securities trading, special purpose acquisition companies and tech-company stock offerings.

Barclays took a further 55 million-pound charge for doubtful loans, departing from British rivals including Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc who released provisions this week, but said impairment charges this year will be “materially below” 2020.

“Since the early days of the pandemic last year, our diversified business has demonstrated the resilience critical to ensuring Barclays’ financial integrity,” Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley said on Friday.

Staley has grown the corporate and investment bank as a hedge during times of economic crisis. He promoted C.S. Venkatakrishnan and Paul Compton last year to further develop the division and has reaped rewards from the past year of pandemic-driven volatility and a rush of companies tapping wide-open capital markets.

The British economy has bounced back faster than expected, even before the government started to unwind restrictions imposed in January to halt the spread of Covid. While cases in the U.K. are at the lowest level in months and half the population are at least partly vaccinated, officials have raised concerns that new variants might evade vaccines and jeopardize the return to normal life.

Barclays shares have risen by 29% this year, making it one of the best performers in the FTSE 100.

