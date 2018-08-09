(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc is continuing its push to expand stock trading with six senior hires.

The bank appointed Mike Lewis as managing director of U.S. equities cash trading in New York, according to Brittany Berliner, a spokeswoman. Lewis, who starts in November, spent 13 years at Morgan Stanley, where he helped develop the firm’s block-trading capabilities.

Barclays also added Andrew Rouff and Justin Kantrowitz, both from Credit Suisse Group AG, for the consumer-trading desk in New York. Rouff, a managing director, will focus on trading while Kantrowitz will be a director and a desk-based analyst covering consumer stocks. Both will start in October.

Daniel Aaronson, a former senior analyst at DLD Asset Management, will join the company this month as a vice president and desk-based analyst for health-care trading.

Other hires include Chris DiPaola, who started last week in New York as a director in sales trading after 10 years at Deutsche Bank AG, and Travis Finkle, who also recently joined from Deutsche Bank, as a director in institutional equities sales in Boston.

Credit Suisse declined to comment while Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Barclays has recently expanded its equities efforts outside of the U.S. as well, hiring a team of analysts from Societe Generale SA as Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley seeks to make more money from trading stocks. The firm reported a 32 percent jump in equity-trading revenue in the second quarter.

