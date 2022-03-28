(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc expects to take a 450 million-pound ($591 million) charge and will delay a share buyback until the second quarter after issuing almost double as many structured notes and exchange traded notes as it had registered for sale.

Barclays Bank Plc, the subsidiary that holds the lender’s corporate and investment bank, has determined that “securities offered and sold under its U.S. shelf registration statement during a period of approximately one year exceeded the registered amount,” according to a statement. That will require the unit to repurchase affected instruments at their original purchase price.

The statement noted that Barclays Bank Plc registered $20.8 billion in maximum aggregate offering price of securities in August 2019. It has exceeded the registered amount by approximately $15.2 billion.

The bank said its “best estimate at this time” suggests a loss of about 450 million pounds. The one billion pound share buyback, originally expected to start in the first quarter, is now expected to commence in the second quarter.

A shelf registration is a bond issuance agreement with regulators to allow issuers to issue without applying for approval each time. It allows for a series of issuances when the market allows the best moment.

Barclays has commissioned an independent review of the matter including the control environment related to such issuances. It said regulators are conducting inquiries and making requests for information.

Barclays Bank Plc will file a new automatic shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as practicable. The bank said it remains committed to its structured products business in the United States.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.