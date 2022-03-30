(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc’s Frankfurt offices were raided as part of the German probe into the controversial Cum-Ex tax trades, just one week after Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch premises were hit as prosecutors ramp up scrutiny of foreign banks potentially caught up in the scandal.

The Cologne prosecutor said homes of two suspects were also searched. Investigators are looking for evidence of Cum-Ex and related trades. About 70 police and tax officers took part in the action.

A London-based Barclays spokesperson said that Cologne prosecutors carried out the raids “related to an investigation into historic Cum-Ex trading activity, and we are continuing to cooperate with the authorities in Germany.”

Cum-Ex was a trading strategy that siphoned off at least 10 billion euros ($11.2 billion) in government revenue. Named for the Latin term for “With-Without,” Cum-Ex took advantage of German tax laws that seemed to allow multiple investors to claim refunds of a tax that was paid only once. The nation moved to abolish the practice in 2012.

Barclays has long been entangled in the German probes over its involvement in the tax scandal. The lender’s name and alleged role has come up regularly in court documents and also at hearings, where they were named as short sellers in the deals.

The Handelsblatt newspaper reported the searches earlier on Wednesday.

