(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc said it has suspended sales of another 30 exchange-traded notes until it is able to fix a paperwork issue with U.S. regulators.

The London-based lender said sales of affected products under the iPath brand will be suspended from Thursday until further notice.

The bank previously halted issuance in a handful of ETNs, revealing in late-March that it had mistakenly sold $15 billion more securities over the course of about a year than it had permission for. Earlier on Thursday, Barclays booked a charge of 523 million pounds ($652 million) chiefly related to the blunder, and said discussions were progressing with the Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve its filing requirements, known as a shelf registration.

“Barclays Bank expects to reopen sales of the ETNs when the amended Form 20-F and new shelf registration statement have been filed with the SEC and will make a further public announcement when this action is taken,” the bank said in a statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.