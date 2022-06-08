(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc. hired Lazard Ltd. banker Jim Rossman as its new global head of shareholder advisory, according to people familiar with the matter.

Rossman will report to Barclay’s co-head of global M&A, Gary Posternack and Ihsan Essaid, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. He expected to start in the new role at the end of 2022, they added.

A representative for Barclays declined to comment while a representative for Lazard couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Rossman previously served as a managing director and co-head of the capital markets advisory group at Lazard. He had been with Lazard since 2010, filling several roles, including its head of shareholder advisory. He has previously worked at Macquarie Group, HSBC, and Lehman Brothers, according to his LinkedIn page.

Rossman’s hiring is part of broader push into investment banking for Barclays, which hired 60 new bankers at the managing director and director levels in 2021 in the division.

