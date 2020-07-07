(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has reached out to potential candidates in recent months to gauge their interest in the top job, as part of a long-term succession plan to replace Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley.

While there is no formal search currently under way, Barclays’s board has asked search firm Spencer Stuart to work on what is known as market mapping, which can be a prelude to kicking off a process, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations aren’t public. A select group of global banking executives has been contacted to determine their preliminary interest in the role, the people said.

Staley, who became CEO in December 2015, could leave the lender as soon as next year, people with knowledge of the plan have previously said.

A Barclays spokesman said “there is no search under way.” A spokesman for Spencer Stuart in London declined to comment.

Barclays Chairman Nigel Higgins, who has backed Staley’s leadership, is under increasing pressure from an activist investor to replace the CEO. Edward Bramson’s Sherborne Investors, a long-time critic of Staley’s strategy to build the investment bank, stepped up his campaign against the CEO this year after regulators questioned an account of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased financier and sex offender. At the time, Barclays said its board believed Staley “has been sufficiently transparent with the company as regards the nature and extent of his relationship.”

Staley also faced regulatory scrutiny for his attempts to unmask a whistle-blower. He was personally fined but kept his job after a probe by the Financial Conduct Authority.

But the CEO’s hand has been strengthened in the past few months. Barclays’s securities division, which is at the heart of Staley’s plan to drive growth, posted a 77% jump in first-quarter trading as the virus whipsawed markets, beating the average 30% gain at U.S. peers. The London-based bank is due to report second-quarter results later this month.

Barclays has one of the longest-serving CEOs in British banking, after a swath of senior changes in the past year. HSBC Holdings Plc tapped company veteran Noel Quinn as CEO in March, while Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc promoted Alison Rose to the top job last September. Lloyds Banking Group Plc said on Monday that CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio will step down next year after a decade in charge.

