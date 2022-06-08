(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has hired Alexis de Rosnay as chairman of health-care investment banking.

De Rosnay, who was most recently a vice chairman at Oddo BHF, will be based in London when he joins the bank in July, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

“Continuing to broaden our coverage footprint, especially in the life sciences sector, is one of our top priorities,” global health-care head Rick Landgarten said in the statement.

De Rosnay has been an investment banker for more than three decades, having previously led Canaccord Genuity Europe as its chief executive officer and holding roles at Lazard Ltd., Lehman Brothers and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays has hired several health-care investment bankers since September, including Jeff Ammerman from Piper Sandler Cos. as global head of specialty pharmaceuticals. The bank also hired: Jefferson Rives from Wells Fargo & Co.; Naeem Merchant from Greenhill & Co.; and Amit Tyagi from Huatai Securities.

The bank has advised on deals this year including the sale of Change Healthcare’s ClaimsXten business to TPG Capital, as well as Humana’s sale of a majority interest in the Kindred at Home’s hospice and personal care businesses to Clayton Dubilier & Rice.

