(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc hired Centerview Partners banker Jack Sise as a managing director in its industrials investment-banking team.

Sise, who focuses in part on capital-goods clients, started Tuesday and reports to John Lange, global head of energy and industrials, a Barclays spokesman said.

Sise was most recently a managing director in Centerview’s industrials group, and before that, worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citadel, according to Finra records.

He has worked with clients including Neogen Corp., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Waste Management Inc., Chicago Bridge & Iron Co., Permira and Emerson Electric Co.

