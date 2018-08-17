(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has tapped Rocket Internet SE’s chief financial officer to lead its German operations, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The British bank plans to name Peter Kimpel as head of Germany as early as next week, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. He would be filling a post which has been vacant since Kimpel’s predecessor Alexander Doll left at the end of last year. The appointment is set to be announced shortly, they said.

Kimpel joined Rocket as CFO four years ago, according to the company’s website. He previously worked as a managing director for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Frankfurt and London, and spent more than two decades at the Wall Street firm. In October 2014, he oversaw Germany’s biggest IPO since 2007, when Berlin-based Rocket debuted on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The shares fell on the first day and haven’t yet recovered.

Officials at Rocket and Barclays declined to comment. Kimpel didn’t immediately respond to a text seeking comment.

Rocket, which became famous for cloning businesses from Groupon Inc. to Airbnb Inc., was started by the brothers Marc, Oliver and Alexander Samwer, and is widely seen as one of Germany’s few successful Internet companies. Its shares have climbed steadily over the last year as some of its investments, such as food delivery company Delivery Hero SE and meal kit provider HelloFresh SE, begin to find success.

Kimpel, together with CEO Oliver Samwer, helped arrange deals such as Rocket’s share divestment of Lazada Group SA to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in 2016 and 2017.

In Germany, Barclays provides investment banking services from its country headquarters in Frankfurt but also operates a retail unit out of Hamburg that has 650 employees, according to its website. Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley has made turning around the investment bank the cornerstone of his strategy, increasing spending and stepping up risk-taking.

--With assistance from Stefan Nicola.

To contact the reporters on this story: Steven Arons in Frankfurt at sarons@bloomberg.net;Aaron Kirchfeld in London at akirchfeld@bloomberg.net;Donal Griffin in London at dgriffin10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Keith Campbell

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.