(Bloomberg) --

Barclays Bank Plc has hired Vivek Dasani as head of high-yield trading in London, capping a recent hiring spree across its credit trading divisions in Europe and the US.

Dasani will start in October, according to a person familiar with the matter, who isn’t authorized to talk about it and asked not to be identified. He was previously head of high-yield credit trading at Citigroup, which he joined in 2012.

He will replace Evan Remmes, who retired from the British lender and was previously head of Europe’s high-yield credit trading at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Dasani is the most senior in a string of London hires that include high-yield trader Rihan Dewan from HSBC Holdings Plc in June and hybrid bond trader Kru Patel from Credit Suisse Group AG in May.

Meanwhile, Kartik Agarwal left Barclays last month to join Goldman Sachs Group Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified.

Spokespeople for Citi, Barclays and Goldman declined to comment on the moves.

Barclays also beefed up its credit trading division in New York with several hires from Credit Suisse. Daniel Brand joined as co-head of high-yield, alongside Daniel Silver. While high-yield traders Brandon Porter and Alex Lentz, as well as Ilya Feldman, who focuses on special situations and distressed debt, have also joined.

Read More: Credit Suisse Loses Debt Traders as Barclays Beefs Up Its Desk

(Updates with details of Daniel Silver’s role at Barclays in seventh paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.