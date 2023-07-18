(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has hired Dan Cocks from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for its equity capital markets business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

At Barclays, Cocks will be a managing director based in New York focusing on biotechnology ECM transactions, the people said asking not to be identified discussing private information. He was most recently a managing director at Goldman Sachs’s ECM syndicate operations, his LinkedIn showed.

A representative for Barclays confirmed the hire while a representative for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Cocks joined Goldman Sachs in 2021 during an ECM boom fueled by high valuations and a resurgence of special purpose acquisition vehicles. He worked at Guggenheim Partners and Needham & Co. prior to Goldman Sachs.

(Update with Barclays’ confirmation in third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.