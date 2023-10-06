(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has hired Brian Pope as a managing director in its communications and media investment banking group, according to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Pope, who joined Barclays this week, will cover the US media industry with a focus on content providers, broadcasters and out-of-home media companies, among others, according to the memo from Eric Federman, the bank’s global head of communications and media investment banking.

A spokesperson for the London-based bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

Pope has advised companies in the sector for about two decades, most recently at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and previously at RBC Capital Markets and JPMorgan Chase & Co. He’ll be based in New York and report to Federman.

