(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc is hiring a financing executive from Deutsche Bank AG’s Asia Pacific investment bank as the British lender seeks to bolster its business in the region.

Singapore-based Abhay Kumar Sinha’s departure was announced internally a few days ago, according to people familiar in the matter. His most recent role was a managing director on Deutsche Bank’s financing team, where he led special situations financing for the Asia Pacific region and its India business.

Barclays has been focused on building out its financing business in Asia Pacific and develop its capabilities to source, underwrite and manage the risk locally, the people said, declining to be identified as the details are private. It hired close to a dozen people in Asia to grow its special situations structured credit and private lending businesses, Bloomberg News has reported.

The move follows the departure of Mani Joseph who joined Barclays in 2021 to head its distressed debt and special situations debt trading in in Asia.

Both Barclays and Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Sinha did not respond to an email sent to his Deutsche Bank official email.

Barclays Asia’s Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan said last week that Asia was an important region for the bank and was focused on wholesale banking and selective private banking. Sinha’s departure comes even as Deutsche created new roles to bolster revenues in the region a few weeks ago. It’s also working with a search firm to hire more people for financing roles in the region, Bloomberg News has reported.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.