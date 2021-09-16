(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has hired Naeem Merchant as a managing director covering pharmaceutical-services and technology in its health-care investment banking team.

Merchant will join from Greenhill & Co., where he held a similar role, according to a statement Thursday. He’ll be based in New York and report to Rick Landgarten, global head of Barclays’s health-care and real estate groups.

His hire follows Barclays’s appointment earlier this week of Amit Tyagi as an MD covering tools and diagnostics in its health-care group.

Barclays has advised on some of the year’s top deals in the sector, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s $17.4 billion acquisition of PPD Inc. and insurer Centene Corp.’s $2.2 billion acquisition of Magellan Health Inc.

Earlier in his career, Merchant worked at Lehman Brothers, Barclays’s investment banking predecessor in the U.S.

