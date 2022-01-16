(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has hired two managing directors to bolster its Australian investment banking unit.

The British lender is getting onboard Duncan Beattie from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Duncan Connellan from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, according to an emailed statement Monday. Beattie will lead Barclays’ capital markets financing team, while Connellan will be responsible for leverage and acquisition financing, according to the statement.

The two executives are “outstanding additions to our investment banking team” who further strengthen Barclays’ commitment to Australia and Asia more broadly, Richard Satchwell, head of the bank’s Australian unit, said in the statement. “Their deep industry relationships and extensive transactional experience will generate tremendous value for our corporate and institutional clients in Australia and New Zealand.”

The hires come as Barclays rebuilds its presence in Australia. The lender recently received a local banking license and has a stake in Barrenjoey Capital Partners, an upstart full-service advisory and underwriting business.

Beattie joins from JPMorgan’s Australian unit where he was head of its financial institutions group and co-head of debt capital markets. Connellan rejoins Barclays after a four-years stint at Mitsubishi UFJ as head of Australia and New Zealand strategic acquisition finance.

The pair will be based in Sydney, reporting to Satchwell.

