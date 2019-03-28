(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc is adding to its U.S. technology equity capital markets team in San Francisco with the hiring of Kristin DeClark.

DeClark will co-head Barclays’ U.S. ECM practice and will serve as the bank’s global head of technology ECM, the bank said Thursday. The bank has been beefing up its technology teams with 2019 expected to be a banner year for tech initial public offerings.

The London-based bank is one of a half-dozen underwriters working on ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc.’s planned IPO, which could value the company at as much as $120 billion, people familiar with the matter have said. Uber’s listing is expected to be the biggest this year and could be one of the five largest ever.

Last year, tech companies raised a combined $16.7 billion in 157 IPOs globally, a 37 percent increase over the previous year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The ECM space represents a critical opportunity set for our capital markets business,” said Jean-Francois Astier, global head of capital markets for Barclays. “Kristin’s appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing top tier talent to Barclays.”

DeClark is at least the third senior tech-focused banker Barclays has hired in the past two months. Earlier this month, Robert Peck, an investment banker focused on internet businesses, joined Barclays from Credit Suisse Group AG. In February, Barclays announced that it had hired Riaz Ladhabhoy as co-head of internet banking in the Americas from Deutsche Bank AG.

DeClark joins Barclays as a managing director from Deutsche Bank, where she was most recently global head of technology ECM. Prior to that, she spent close to 11 years at Credit Suisse in ECM roles. She has performed key roles in the IPOs of several high-profile companies including Dropbox Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Snap Inc., Barclays said.

