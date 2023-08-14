(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has hired Lee Counselman as a managing director in its technology investment banking group focused on software transactions, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Counselman will be based in Boston reporting to Kristin Roth DeClark, the global head of the tech group, when he starts at Barclays next year, according to the statement. He’ll work closely with Ben Freeland, who runs the software banking team.

Counselman previously held senior roles at Moelis & Co., where he was most recently head of software and services advisory, and at Deutsche Bank AG, where he ran the global software investment banking team. He’s advised companies including SAP SE and private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc.

Barclays has been seeking to increase its market share advising large companies on mergers and stock and debt offerings, even as banks grapple with a global slowdown in dealmaking. The bank has put a particular emphasis on expanding coverage of the technology sector to win more business.

London-based Barclays has hired more than 20 investment bankers to replenish its ranks after a slew of high-profile departures, including the loss of seven technology bankers to UBS Group AG this year.

“Lee’s connections with the enterprise software community and his extensive experience advising technology companies on a full range of M&A, debt and equity solutions will be of great value to our clients and further strengthens our franchise,” Roth DeClark said in the statement.

