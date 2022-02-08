(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has hired Jason Harkness, who was a managing director at Nomura Holdings Inc. focused on internet investment banking, according to people familiar with the matter.

Harkness will be a managing director at Barclays and will remain based in San Francisco, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Representatives for Barclays and Nomura declined to comment.

Harkness previously worked at Piper Jaffray, now called Piper Sandler Cos., and Raymond James Financial Inc., according to his LinkedIn profile.

In the past few years, Barclays advised on initial public offerings in the internet sector including real estate technology company Compass Inc. and fashion startups Rent the Runway Inc., ThredUp Inc. and Poshmark Inc., filings showed.

The bank’s global technology group, led by Laurence Braham, has also worked as an adviser to International Business Machines Corp.’s spinoff of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The group also advised Dell Technologies Inc. on its spinoff of VMWare Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.