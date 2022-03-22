(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc plans to step up its financing of renewable energy as Russia’s war on Ukraine adds to the urgency of moving away from fossil fuels.

“The appalling invasion of Ukraine has made it even more imperative to accelerate the energy transition,” Barclays Chairman Nigel Higgins said Tuesday.

Barclays expects that recent events will boost “demand for investment in low-carbon energy infrastructure.” The bank said in a climate-strategy report that it’s “determined to finance, on an even greater scale, the investment needed for transition.”

The onset of war in Europe and its fallout on energy markets threatens to complicate the race against global warming. Higgins said climate pledges may now be harder to keep. And he predicted a “volatile and non-linear” path toward cutting financed emissions, citing factors “beyond our control.”

Since the Paris climate accord was struck in 2015, Barclays has underwritten over $58 billion of fossil-fuel bonds, more than any of its European peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In the same period, it helped arrange more than $40 billion in green bonds, ranking it fifth in Europe.

Barclays said it’s targeting a 30% reduction in the CO2 intensity of its power portfolio by 2025. The company also intends to cut the absolute emissions of its energy portfolio by 15% in the same period.

The British bank plans to cut the carbon footprint of lending and underwriting across the highest-emitting sectors in its portfolio, and added cement and steel targets to existing energy and power goals. The bank’s executive directors will also see their pay affected, as Barclays promises to align remuneration with the achievement of its climate goals.

