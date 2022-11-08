(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has begun eliminating jobs across its investment-banking group, according to people familiar with the matter.

The London-based bank will cut about 200 jobs and began the reductions this week, said one of the people, all of whom asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. The cuts represent less than 3% of the division’s global headcount, the person said.

A Barclays spokesman declined to comment.

The bank joins Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and other rivals that have trimmed staff from their investment banks amid steep fee declines. Barclays said last month that investment banking fees fell 45% to £533 million ($614 million) in the third quarter -- broadly in line with declines at other firms.

Barclays remains committed to continuing to grow and invest in the business and is still hiring across the division, which has 365 open roles, one of the people said.

