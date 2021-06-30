(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc is hiking junior banker pay, joining Wall Street rivals including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. in paying up to retain staffers amid high levels of burnout.

The London-based bank will lift base salaries of all U.S. analysts by $15,000 and its U.S. associates and vice presidents by $25,000, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Under the changes, first-year analyst base salaries will rise to $100,000, the person said.

For staff outside the U.S., equivalent percentage raises will be in local currencies, according to the person. The pay boost is effective July 1 for all junior bankers in Barclays’ banking organization and began being formally communicated on Wednesday.

A Barclays spokesman declined to comment.

Earlier this year, Barclays reworked some of its policies designed to protect the mental health of junior investment bankers following a presentation from a group of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts that shed light on their burdensome workload amid a flood of deals.

As part of the April policy changes, Barclays said analysts and associates shouldn’t be working from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday except when unavoidable, such as for staffing live deals. It also said that its youngest employees are expected to take five-day vacations twice a year and recommended that they completely disconnect from work.

