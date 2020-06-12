(Bloomberg) -- The difficulties with holding a live court case via Zoom landed Barclays Plc in hot water after a member of its legal team was heard to say that PCP Capital Partners Amanda Staveley was “obviously lying” while she was giving evidence.

Minutes after the proceedings ended Thursday in London, a lawyer at Simmons & Simmons, representing Barclays, said Staveley was “crashing and burning.” Her comments on a private Zoom call were piped into the court feed and then broadcast to anyone listening in.

Judge David Waksman said he “was very concerned with what has happened. The livestream should have been cut off,” he said.

The attorneys at Simmons & Simmons apologized to Staveley and to the court. “This should not have happened and is very regrettable,” a spokesman said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.