(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc is moving investment bankers and traders to its headquarters in Canary Wharf and leaving its other office in east London’s financial district.

The bank plans to vacate its office in 5 North Colonnade, a few steps from its headquarters, by the end of 2022, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday. The lender will continue “to honor its obligations under the existing lease” and also renovate its remaining site at One Churchill Place.

Banks across Europe including Barclays and HSBC Holdings Plc are rapidly redrawing their office plans and reducing business travel as pandemic-era working practices offer a chance to press ahead with cost-cutting ambitions.

“This is the result of a long-term review, which aims to drive efficiencies across the group’s real estate portfolio and enable the group to operate more effectively,” the bank said.

Barclays’ traders are currently making good use of their office space. Most of the bank’s trading teams are attending the office in person as Covid-19 restrictions are eased in the U.K., with Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley saying last week that trading desks were at about 60% to 70% occupancy.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.