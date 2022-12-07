(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc’s chief operating officer is stepping down, setting off an overhaul of its top ranks.

Alistair Currie, who currently heads the consumer banking & payments unit, will replace Mark Ashton-Rigby in the COO role on Feb. 1, according to a press release Wednesday.

Vim Maru, who previously headed retail banking at Lloyds Banking Group Plc, is joining to take over Currie’s role and will sit on the group executive committee. That change also takes effect at the start of February, according to the statement.

Currie will also replace Ashton-Rigby as CEO of BX, which provides technology, operations and functional services to businesses across the company. Ashton-Rigby will continue to work with Barclays in a part-time advisory capacity, the statement said.

