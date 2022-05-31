(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc’s has named Joel Fleck global co-head of the firm’s financial institutions group, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Fleck, who has been co-head of FIG Americas since 2020, will work in his new role alongside Tim Main, according to the memo from JF Astier and John Miller, Barclays’ co-heads of investment banking.

Fleck, who is also global head of fintech and asset management coverage for the firm, has worked on deals including TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s sale to the Charles Schwab Corp. and CME Group Inc.’s acquisition of NEX Group.

A representative for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

In a related move, Barclays has appointed Gary Antenberg as sole head of FIG Americas.

“By elevating them to these new roles we will increase their impact on our franchise and our client dialogue,” Astier and Miller said in the memo. “The FIG sector is one of the most significant fee opportunities for our franchise -- last year, the industry was the third-largest fee-paying industry group -- and we have made significant progress in growing our franchise.”

