(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc announced a raft of promotions, led by the appointments of Jean-Francois “JF” Astier and John Miller as co-heads of investment banking and members of a new management team charged with driving growth for the business.

The pair will supervise the firm’s coverage, product and portfolio management, and will continue to report to Paul Compton, global head of investment banking and co-president of Barclays Bank Plc, the firm told staff on Tuesday. Astier was previously global head of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions, while Miller was global head of coverage investment banking.

“As long-standing leaders in our franchise, JF and John have been key drivers behind the consistent growth in our investment-banking business over the past several years,” Compton said in an emailed statement. “Their appointment, the concurrent promotions and the formation of our new management team is recognition of the significant talent in our team, and will help to enhance the execution of our strategy and our delivery for clients.”

Among other elevations, Barclays named Kristin Roth DeClark and Taylor Wright global co-heads of capital markets. They were formerly co-heads of equity capital markets, or ECM, in the Americas. The pair will now oversee ECM, debt capital markets, leveraged finance, risk solutions and securitized products origination.

The British lender named Travis Barnes global head of its financial sponsors group and sustainable and impact banking. He was previously global head of debt capital markets and risk solutions. Brian Reilly, the global head of sustainable and impact banking, will report to Barnes and seek to expand that team “beyond the energy sector, advising clients across industry groups on all environmental, social and governance topics,” Barclays said.

Marco Valla was promoted to global head of technology, media and telecommunications, and consumer and retail investment banking.

DeClark, Wright, Barnes and Valla will join the investment banking management team, as will Tim Hartzell, the global head of portfolio management; Richard Landgarten, its global head of health care and real estate investment banking; John Lange, global head of industrials and energy investment banking; Tim Main, global head of financial-institutions investment banking; and Gary Posternack, global head of mergers and acquisitions. The firm’s global heads of investment banking for human resources, finance, compliance, risk, legal, business management and the chief operating officer will also join.

The new management team “will better enable us to drive decision making that is more globally consistent and strategic, and to manage the business in a manner more closely aligned to our growth opportunities and to how we operate today,” Astier and Miller said in a statement.

Vanessa Koo and Reid Marsh continue to lead Barclays’ investment banking groups in Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, respectively.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.