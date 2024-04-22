(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc named Stephen Pick of UBS Group AG as head of mergers and acquisitions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, one of a series of appointments as the UK lender bolsters its advisory team in the region.

Pier Luigi Colizzi also was appointed as chairman of M&A for EMEA, while the bank named Asim Mullick to a new position as head of M&A for financial sponsors in the region, Barclays said Monday in a statement.

Pick spent seven years at Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS, most recently as managing director in the European M&A team. He will be based in London and report to Tim Main, head of investment banking in the region, and Ihsan Essaid, global head of M&A, the bank said.

Essaid is now sole global head of mergers, after his former co-head, Gary Posternack, moved into a new role last week as chairman of M&A, Bloomberg News reported Friday.

Colizzi will focus on advising priority clients on their most strategic transactions, according to the statement. He has led Barclays’ M&A business in EMEA for the last nine years. Mullick, who’s been at the bank almost 15 years, will continue to lead paper and packaging origination efforts, Barclays said.

Barclays Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan laid out plans in February to make the firm’s investment banking unit more profitable by focusing on boosting its advisory and equity underwriting offerings. The bank has won a number of key mandates in Europe, advising Harbour Energy Plc on a $11.2 billion deal announced in December to buy Wintershall Dea AG’s upstream oil and gas assets.

It also worked with Cie. de Saint-Gobain on its $3 billion takeover of Australian building materials maker CSR Ltd. agreed in February and advised LondonMetric Property Plc on a January deal to combine with rival UK landlord LXI REIT Plc.

(Updates with details on strategy, advisory mandates in last two paragraphs.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.