(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc named Yun Zhang as sole head of macro trading for Asia-Pacific as the London-based lender seeks to bolster revenue from structured products sales, according to an internal memo.

Zhang leads the bank’s structured rates business in the region and has also led the flow business since September, the memo said. She will continue her existing roles as global head of medium term notes and structured notes trading and global co-head of hybrids trading, according to the memo confirmed by a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman.

“As we push forward in expanding our macro business across Asia Pacific, we are constantly identifying key opportunities to drive growth and stay ahead,” according to the memo written by Hoss Zaimi, the region’s head of markets, and Michael Lublinsky, global head of macro.

The personnel change is also part of the bank’s effort to enhance female leadership across its global markets business in Asia-Pacific, the memo said. Other recent appointments include Angela Liu, who has taken on expanded responsibilities as the region’s head of fixed income and currencies sales ex-Japan, alongside her existing remit as China country chief executive officer. Shella Wang was also recently made head of non-Japan Asia macro sales.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.