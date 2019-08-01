(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc’s investment bankers outperformed rivals during a quarter that whipsawed much of Wall Street, bolstering Jes Staley’s grip on the lender after he took the added responsibility of leading the securities business.

Investment-banking fees, which includes advising clients on deals and share sales, slipped 1% in the second quarter from a year earlier, Barclays said Thursday. That compared with analyst forecasts of a 11% drop, which would have been in line with U.S. peers. Markets income also fell less than some rivals, as Barclays traders posted a gain in fixed income, currencies and commodities.

Staley has been battered by criticism of the investment bank, a centerpiece of his strategy but a business that doesn’t cover its costs. The American-born CEO may have kept activist investor Edward Bramson at bay, but he has changed tack on how he runs the investment bank, bringing in a tighter rein on expenses.

Staley said in a CNBC interview that he’s “very confident” that Barclays can hit a profitability target of more than 9% for 2019, a forecast that had been greeted skeptically by critics. The Bramson issue “is sort of behind us,” he said.

Staley’s tighter approach has already triggered tumult: in a dispute over bonus cuts, he ousted his hand-picked head investment banker, Tim Throsby. The CEO took direct control of the unit and conceded that its returns are “not yet where we need it to be.”

FICC income improved even after gains from the initial public offering of Tradeweb were stripped out. Equities income fell 14%, worse than the 10% consensus analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

Expense Reductions

The London-based bank said on Thursday that it plans to reduce expenses beyond its previous guidance, which had a lower bound of 13.6 billion pounds. That’s in line with what the bank said in the previous quarter was likely if conditions stayed tough. Analysts at Jefferies had expected a new cost target could be as low as 13.3 billion pounds.

Barclays aims to boost return on tangible equity above 9% this year and then raise it past 10% in 2020. Citigroup Inc. analyst Andrew Coombs, who recommends selling the shares, has said 7% for 2019 is more realistic.

A tough quarter on Wall Street saw all of the big U.S. banks post declines in fixed income, currencies and commodities, known as FICC and equities. Only Goldman Sachs Group Inc. posted year-on-year gains in equities.

