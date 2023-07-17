(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has promoted senior industrials banker Dan Grabos as co-head of its mergers and acquisitions group in the Americas, according to a statement.

He’ll help run the business with incumbent head Larry Hamdan. Grabos will continue to act as co-head of industrials M&A, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

The bank also elevated Jonathan Gerst, a managing director focused on industrials deals, to co-head of industrials M&A alongside Grabos.

“Creating new leadership opportunities for our next generation of bankers is a key priority for us, and is essential to growing our market share across all industry verticals,” Ihsan Essaid, the bank’s co-head of global M&A, wrote in the statement.

Barclays has in recent months filled several senior jobs after a reshuffling of top leaders in its investment bank contributed in part to what Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan described in June as “higher-than-usual” attrition of staff. Grabos replaces Jeff Hinton, who left the firm in April.

The London-based bank has hired more than 20 bankers in its investment bank since the beginning of the year and has been focused on improving its share of the market.

