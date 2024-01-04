Barclays Plc has hired Ryan Voegeli as its new head of investment banking in Canada, adding to a slate of new leaders after it experienced a series of high-level departures last year.

Voegeli, who is joining the firm in Toronto, had been head of global diversified industries investment banking at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and, before that, ran Canadian technology, media and telecom banking at what was then known as Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Geoffrey Belsher, chairman and country chief executive officer for Barclays in Canada, touted Voegeli’s “extensive industry relationships, combined with his proven leadership capabilities” in a statement seen by Bloomberg News.

Belsher was named CEO in October, an appointment that came after previous Barclays Canada CEO Bruce Rothney, along with several bankers and analysts, left the firm for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Over a 20-year career, Voegeli has been involved in several high-profile deals, according to the statement, including advising the special board committee of Shaw Communications Inc. on its $20 billion sale to Rogers Communications Inc. in 2021. That transaction, which finally closed last April after clearing regulatory hurdles, was one of the largest corporate mergers in Canadian history.

He was also an adviser on Telus Corp.’s 2022 acquisition of LifeWorks Inc.

Barclays offers investment banking, global markets services and research coverage in the country. “We are deeply committed to Canada and the Canadian markets,” Taylor Wright, Barclays’ global co-head of investment banking, said in the statement.