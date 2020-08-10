(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc faces a U.K. privacy investigation over software that checks on what staff are doing, the Information Commissioner’s Office said Monday.

“We have an ongoing investigation relating to Barclays’ alleged use of employee monitoring tools,” the ICO said in an emailed statement.

The probe was earlier reported by the Daily Telegraph, which said the bank used a Sapience Analytics program to study workers anonymously for 18 months.

While U.K. privacy rules don’t forbid companies monitoring employees electronically, people are entitled to a degree of privacy, the ICO said.

“If organizations wish to monitor their employees, they should be clear about its purpose and that it brings real benefits,” the data-protection authority said. “Organizations also need to make employees aware of the nature, extent and reasons for any monitoring.”

Barclays declined to immediately comment.

The software allowed managers to measure the length of time employees were away from their desks or how long they took to finish tasks, the Telegraph said. The bank switched on additional functions in February that allowed managers to pick out individuals, the report said.

After protests from employees in February, the bank stopped the monitoring later that month, and informed the Information Commissioner’s Office of its actions, according to the Telegraph.

