26m ago
Barclays Promotes 85 to Managing Director Within Investment Bank
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc promoted 85 employees at its corporate and investment bank to the rank of managing director.
This year’s class of new managing directors is evenly split between investment banking and global markets, alongside a handful from research and corporate banking. The changes take effect from Jan. 1.
Paul Compton recently became sole global head of the corporate and investment bank in the reshuffle that followed Jes Staley’s abrupt departure. New Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan also named Stephen Dainton as co-head of global markets alongside Adeel Khan in last month’s changes.
The corporate and investment bank generated 3.3 billion pounds ($4.4 billion) of pretax profit in the first half of 2021, up from 2.2 billion pounds in the same period last year, benefiting from the booming deals market.
Here’s the full list announced Monday:
Investment Banking
- Steven Anderson
- Dmitri Anissimov
- Manuel Blanco
- Guy Bomford
- Elena Bortolotti
- Tom Burgess
- Gregory Cass
- Sung-Min Chung
- Sucharita Dasa
- Tom Erlich
- Peter Fazio
- Matt Gannon
- Jochen Gauger
- Tad Homchick
- Atul Jhavar
- Vera Kaufmann
- Laura Klaassen
- Andrew Kolmar
- Michele Laoreti
- Michal Lementowski
- Mallory Levis
- Alfonso Martinez
- Douglas Mayne
- Michael Miller
- Alejandro Palacio
- Sean Palmer
- Brooke Parker
- Eldar Pius
- Jessel Sheth
- Jon Tkach
- Fredrik Torell
- Michael Torto
- Caty Truei
- Robyn Underwood
- Miguel Walker
- Colin Walmsley
- Matthew Weber
Global Markets
- Dupe Adeyemo
- Devi Aujeet
- Himanshu Batwani
- Scott Becker
- Rohit Bhatia
- Alexander Bisset
- Noel Cochrane
- Casey Edgar
- Varun Garg
- Angela Gillen
- Ryan Gow
- Jason Grissett
- Liz Harper
- Thomas Hudson
- Alexandre Jacquet
- Shikha Jindal
- Max Kaplan
- Christine Kim
- Jayant Kumar
- Melanie Lambert
- Antonio Lopopolo
- James Magsuci
- Simon Moore
- Natalia Naber
- Hemanth Nagaraj
- Svetlana Nagirner
- Sam Oher
- Duarte Paul
- Christopher Pica
- Clemence Ribatet
- Craig Robertson
- Sonak Shah
- Ian Tew
- Alex Tsappis
- Vanessa Valmont
- Sascha Weil
- Dick Wu
Research
- Rahul Bajoria
- James Goodman
- Sandeep Gupta
- Saket Kalia
- Ryan Preclaw
- Andrew Ross
- Avanti Save
- Benjamin Theurer
Corporate Banking
- Catherine Dauger de Caulaincourt
- Helena Sans
- Thomas Wilkinson
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.