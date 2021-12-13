(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc promoted 85 employees at its corporate and investment bank to the rank of managing director.

This year’s class of new managing directors is evenly split between investment banking and global markets, alongside a handful from research and corporate banking. The changes take effect from Jan. 1.

Paul Compton recently became sole global head of the corporate and investment bank in the reshuffle that followed Jes Staley’s abrupt departure. New Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan also named Stephen Dainton as co-head of global markets alongside Adeel Khan in last month’s changes.

The corporate and investment bank generated 3.3 billion pounds ($4.4 billion) of pretax profit in the first half of 2021, up from 2.2 billion pounds in the same period last year, benefiting from the booming deals market.

Here’s the full list announced Monday:

Investment Banking

Steven Anderson

Dmitri Anissimov

Manuel Blanco

Guy Bomford

Elena Bortolotti

Tom Burgess

Gregory Cass

Sung-Min Chung

Sucharita Dasa

Tom Erlich

Peter Fazio

Matt Gannon

Jochen Gauger

Tad Homchick

Atul Jhavar

Vera Kaufmann

Laura Klaassen

Andrew Kolmar

Michele Laoreti

Michal Lementowski

Mallory Levis

Alfonso Martinez

Douglas Mayne

Michael Miller

Alejandro Palacio

Sean Palmer

Brooke Parker

Eldar Pius

Jessel Sheth

Jon Tkach

Fredrik Torell

Michael Torto

Caty Truei

Robyn Underwood

Miguel Walker

Colin Walmsley

Matthew Weber

Global Markets

Dupe Adeyemo

Devi Aujeet

Himanshu Batwani

Scott Becker

Rohit Bhatia

Alexander Bisset

Noel Cochrane

Casey Edgar

Varun Garg

Angela Gillen

Ryan Gow

Jason Grissett

Liz Harper

Thomas Hudson

Alexandre Jacquet

Shikha Jindal

Max Kaplan

Christine Kim

Jayant Kumar

Melanie Lambert

Antonio Lopopolo

James Magsuci

Simon Moore

Natalia Naber

Hemanth Nagaraj

Svetlana Nagirner

Sam Oher

Duarte Paul

Christopher Pica

Clemence Ribatet

Craig Robertson

Sonak Shah

Ian Tew

Alex Tsappis

Vanessa Valmont

Sascha Weil

Dick Wu

Research

Rahul Bajoria

James Goodman

Sandeep Gupta

Saket Kalia

Ryan Preclaw

Andrew Ross

Avanti Save

Benjamin Theurer

Corporate Banking

Catherine Dauger de Caulaincourt

Helena Sans

Thomas Wilkinson

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.