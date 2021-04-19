(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc pulled out of its role as lead underwriter of a municipal-bond transaction that will build two prisons owned by CoreCivic Inc. in Alabama after the bank faced criticism from activists and investors.

“We have advised our client that we are no longer participating in the transaction intended to provide financing for correctional facilities in the State of Alabama,” the bank said Monday through a spokesman in an emailed statement. “While our objective was to enable the State to improve its facilities, we recognize that this a complex and important issue. In light of the feedback that we have heard, we will continue to review our policies.”

The bank’s initial participation in the transaction was controversial because two years ago it announced that it would no longer provide new financing to private prison companies, whose model of profiting from incarceration has drawn controversy for years. And while the issuance wouldn’t have been considered CoreCivic debt, the bonds were being issued for Government Real Estate Solutions of Alabama Holdings LLC, which is 100%-owned by CoreCivic.

Because of the transaction, Barclays had come under pressure from advocacy groups. The bank’s membership in the American Sustainable Business Council and partner organization Social Venture Circle was terminated last week.

