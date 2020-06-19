(Bloomberg) -- Amanda Staveley was left in tears after a Barclays Plc attorney concluded his questioning with a sustained attack on her role in the bank’s fundraising at the height of the financial crisis.

As she finished testifying, Barclays lawyer Jeffrey Onions accused Staveley of operating a “hustle” by inserting herself into the middle of the crucial capital raising. Onions said Staveley had exaggerated her relationship with a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family.

The exchange drew Staveley’s week of testimony to a close on a contentious note. Her PCP Capital Partners is suing Barclays for $2 billion in fees and interest that she says she was owed for her help in putting together the fundraising, which saved the bank from a government bailout.

“That was an extraordinary and bizarre 29 minutes,” Staveley’s lawyer, a visibly angry Joe Smouha, said before the judge announced a break in the proceedings.

The fundraising was fraught as Barclays tried to avoid a U.K. bailout that would have come with many restrictions, including on bonuses and dividends. The hotly-anticipated civil trial had been on hold for years until criminal proceedings related to Qatar’s role in the fundraising were competed.

Onions said Staveley sued because she felt Barclays would be willing to strike a deal amid the Serious Fraud Office prosecution, which ultimately led to the acquittal of four bankers.

PCP brought the claim “not because you felt you’d been lied to but because you thought Barclays would want to settle in the context of the criminal investigation,” Onions said at the end of the sixth day of questions. “You sought to construct the claim in the hope that you’d get a substantial payout.”

Staveley repeatedly denied Onions’ assertions, saying they were ridiculous.

