(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc is upping its projection for new US collateralized loan obligation issuance as sales of the debt track the fastest start to any year in at least a decade.

The bank is increasing its 2024 forecast for securities backed by broadly syndicated leveraged loans to $105​ billion to $​115 billion, strategists Powell Eddins and Sayan Chakraborty wrote in a March 15 client note. That’s up substantially from their previous estimate of $70 billion.

New BSL CLO volumes have reached nearly $32 billion already, compared to around $21.7 billion at this time last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

The sales come as credit markets prepare for the Federal Reserve to pivot to cutting interest rates from a hiking cycle as stubborn inflation starts to come under control. The corporate bond market is on track for its biggest first quarter ever after shattering supply records in the first two months this year.

Wall Street strategists are reassessing their earlier CLO market forecasts. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bumped its 2024 estimate for new issues to $130 billion compared to November’s $110 billion to $120 billion call.

February was one of only two months since 2016 for supply to exceed $20 billion, when counting both BSLs and deals backed by middle-market loans, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

Still, Barclays predicts that issuance will slow from its current pace, which would mean more than $150 billion this year. The lack of loans, increasing rate of defaults and risk of spreads widening could play a role in the rate of new issues moderating, according to Eddins and Chakraborty.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.