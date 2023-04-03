(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc’s investment-banking co-chiefs named a slate of new top lieutenants as they make their mark on a division they took over two months ago.

Kristin Roth DeClark will become global head of technology investment banking while Marco Valla will lead the financial-sponsors and sustainable-impact banking divisions, Cathal Deasy and Taylor Wright said in a memo to staff Monday. Travis Barnes and Tom Johnson were picked as global co-heads of capital markets.

The moves are among the first made by Deasy and Wright since being appointed to their roles in January. Wright joined Barclays in 2019 after more than two decades at Morgan Stanley and rose through the ranks of the capital-markets arm. Deasy was a veteran dealmaker at Credit Suisse Group AG.

“All of this is driven by the awareness that we are in a changing marketplace and the investment-banking landscape is evolving,” Wright said in an interview. “As we look to the future, this is really the management team that’s going to help us execute on our strategy.”

Barclays has been working to boost its market share in the business of advising large companies in mergers and acquisitions as well as capital-markets origination. The London-based company, like its peers, has been dealing with an industrywide slump as high interest rates and volatile markets weigh on client confidence.

Chairman’s Group

Among other changes, Laurence Braham was named global chairman of investment banking and will join Barclays’s global chairman’s group, focusing on technology, sponsors and corporate clients. That group, created in 2021, is comprised of some of the company’s most senior bankers and is focused on increasing the British bank’s relationships with chief executive officers and boards of directors around the world.

Roth DeClark’s new position cements her status as one of the most-senior female dealmakers on Wall Street. She joined Barclays in 2019 to help lead the firm’s US equity capital markets division before being promoted to co-head of global capital markets two years later. Valla will continue as global head of consumer retail investment banking in addition to his new duties.

Johnson, who was previously co-head of capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, will join the 17-person investment-banking management team under Deasy and Wright. Eric Federman, who is global head of media and telecom investment banking, will also join that team.

Barclays finished last year as the sixth biggest M&A adviser, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company has already seen its share of dealmaking fees climb 90 basis points this year through March 23 compared to all of 2022, a bigger increase than any of its major rivals, according to data from Dealogic Inc.

“That’s the No. 1 accretion of share across the street, which is terrific momentum,” Deasy said in an interview. “These management changes are now expanding that momentum throughout 2023 and beyond.”

Here is the full list of Deasy and Wright’s management team:

Travis Barnes, global co-head of capital markets

Phil Bowkley, head of international corporate banking

Kristin Roth DeClark, global head of technology investment banking

Ihsan Essaid, global co-head of mergers and acquisitions

Eric Federman, global head of media and telecom investment banking

Joel Fleck, global co-head of financial-institutions group investment banking

Tim Hartzell, global head of portfolio management

Tom Johnson, global co-head of capital markets

Vanessa Koo, head of investment banking for the Asia Pacific region

Rick Landgarten, global head of health-care and real estate investment banking

John Lange, global head of energy and industrials investment banking

Tim Main, head of investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa region

John Miller, head of the global chairman’s group and global chairman of investment banking

Gary Posternack, global co-head of mergers and acquisitions

Martin Ragde, chief of staff, investment banking, and chief of staff, corporate and investment bank

Marco Valla, global head of financial sponsors, sustainable impact banking and consumer retail investment banking

Arif Vohra, global co-head of financial institutions group investment banking

