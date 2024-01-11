(Bloomberg) -- Private equity groups could scoop up more European internet companies following recent offers for Kahoot! ASA and Adevinta ASA, according to analysts at Barclays Plc.

Analyst Andrew Ross sees Poland’s Allegro.eu SA and the UK’s Trainline Plc and Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc among possible candidates.

Ross said a number of internet names look interesting, based on a screen of hypothetical leveraged buyout models, with attractive implied internal rates of return. German web hosting firm Ionos SE, which went public last year, Spanish online travel company eDreams Odigeo SA and the UK’s Auction Technology Group Plc also screened well.

“We see further PE involvement in Euro internet as a plausible theme for 2024,” Ross wrote in a report. “The Adevinta offer is a reminder that debt financing is available for private equity and attractive IRRs are possible.”

A spokesperson for Ionos said there are no plans to take the company private again, given that it only went public a year ago. Allegro said it has no comment while eDreams, Moneysupermarket and Trainline declined to comment. Bloomberg has reached out to Auction Technology.

Offers for Kahoot and Adevinta by PE consortiums marked a tentative revival of M&A activity in the sector in the second half of last year, while the debt raise in the latter deal showed that funding markets are open for buyout firms, Ross said.

Dealmakers are optimistic about doing more deals this year as inflation eases and interest rates fall, and the last three months of 2023 saw a spate of large transactions. Overall, however, last year was the worst for M&A in a decade, with deal volumes down about a quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Ross doesn’t expect to see take-private deals in the food delivery and online fashion sub-sectors because they don’t generate enough profits or cash flows to be of interest to PE buyers.

--With assistance from Henry Ren.

(Adds Ionos response in fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.