(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc said the U.K. Serious Fraud Office wants to reinstate fraud charges against the bank in relation with its 2008 capital raising with Qatar, which had been dismissed by a London court in May.

The British prosecutor on Monday asked the High Court to reinstate all of the charges, in line with Barclays’ expectation, the lender said Tuesday in a statement. The SFO confirmed the application.

The court dismissed two charges of “conspiring with certain former senior officers and employees of Barclays to commit fraud,” Barclays said in May. The court also tossed out two charges of unlawful financial assistance, one against the bank and another against its holding company, in relation to a $3 billion loan provided to Qatar in 2008.

Four former executives from the bank are also facing prosecution over the deal that allowed Barclays to avoid a state bailout during the 2008 financial crisis. The prosecution relates to a 12 billion-pound ($16 billion) fundraising that involved Qatar.

To contact the reporter on this story: Franz Wild in London at fwild@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Christopher Elser

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.