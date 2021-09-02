(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc is the latest bank in the U.S. to keep unvaccinated staff at home for the time being.

“As we continue inviting our colleagues back to our offices in New York, we made a decision to focus initially on those already vaccinated,” Barclays said in an emailed statement.

Banks are bringing more staff back to their premises around the world after more than a year of working from home. Many of the biggest U.S. lenders are mandating that people have jabs or wear masks to enter their buildings. Swiss bank UBS Group AG said on Thursday that staff who didn’t wish to receive a vaccine could apply to work from home.

Even within companies, there are different rules for different countries. Barclays staff based in the U.K. are not required to get the jab to return to the offices, a spokesperson said. The majority of offices in the U.K. are “operating at a reduced capacity,” according to the statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.