(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc is leading a group of bondholders seeking to challenge a deal agreed between Varde Partners and hedge funds for the restructuring of a Spanish digital lender.

The group is working with law firm Weil Gotshal & Manges and sent a letter to the U.S.-based private equity firm, which owns WiZink Bank SA, to ask for more details about the debt restructuring plan announced last month, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. In the letter, the group said it holds more than 10% of the bonds issued by a vehicle linked to WiZink, enough to stop a consensual debt restructuring deal from going through.

Under the plan, funds led by Beach Point Capital Management and Monarch Alternative Capital would team up with Varde to provide 250 million euros ($283 million) of a new loan in exchange for taking a 20% stake in the bank. They also agreed to convert part of the debt issued out of Mulhacen into equity and extend maturities to 2026.

While opposition by more than 10% of bondholders means the company won’t be able to restructure the debt via a consensual deal, it can still go through under a mechanism known as intercreditor drag, but with lower fees for Beach Point and Monarch.

“The consent solicitation process is still underway, but ultimately the deal can be done with more than 50% consent and support has already surpassed a 75%,” a spokeswoman for WiZink said.

Officials at Barclays, Varde declined to comment. A representative for Weil wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Some investors were caught off-guard last month when Mulhacen, a special purpose vehicle that issued the bond, announced a surprise deal to recapitalize the ailing bank and reduce its debt load. The 537 million euros ($611 million) of Mulhacen notes due 2023, dropped by more than a third of their value after the deal was announced on Jan. 20. They’re indicated at 53.5 cents on the euro on Wednesday, up from a record low of 51 cents at the end of January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

WiZink’s woes began two years ago, when a Spanish supreme court found it charged usury rates in its revolving credit card business, leading to a number of legal claims. The company told bondholders last month that the number of claims is declining, and the statute of limitations will further reduce them.

(Update with bond prices in penultimate paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.