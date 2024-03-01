(Bloomberg) -- The robust demand for commercial paper of late is likely to be short-lived as the next round of money-market rules and a longer unwind of Federal Reserve’s balance-sheet unwind saps appetite for corporate IOUs, according to Barclays Plc.

Investors craving commercial paper has driven the total amount outstanding to more than $1 trillion and halved borrowing costs from levels seen in mid-2023, Barclays says. But that dynamic is about to change as the latest round of regulations from the Securities and Exchange Commission weighs on institutional investors’ demand for prime funds — which tend to invest in higher-risk assets such as commercial paper.

The result: Institutional prime funds will either opt to convert to government-only entities or investors will wind up pulling out cash altogether, both of which would reduce demand for CP issuance by a couple hundred billion dollars, according to Barclays strategist Joseph Abate.

Moreover, as balances at the overnight reverse repurchase facility, or RRP, decline as part of the Fed’s balance-sheet reduction — a process known as quantitative tightening — “QT could start to ‘bite,”’ with spreads widening from their current tight levels, Abate wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

Demand has remained strong, with total commercial paper outstanding around $1.23 trillion in the week ended Feb. 28, just off this year’s high around $1.26 trillion, Fed data show. At the same time, the spread between three-month CP rates and the Secured Overnight Financing Rate — a proxy for risk-free instruments — has narrowed to about 10 basis points from 20 basis points around June, according to Barclays.

Much of this demand has been driven by the influx to prime funds as both retail and corporate investors look to earn higher returns for their cash than bank deposits or government money funds can provide. The average seven-day yield on a prime retail fund is 5.06% compared to 4.82% for a government-only fund and deposit rates below 3%, Barclays said.

Assets in the prime-fund segment of the money-market industry have topped $1 trillion for the first time since July 2016, Investment Company Institute data show.

But in July, the SEC approved rules that would make it more expensive for investors in institutional prime money-market funds to yank out cash during periods of tumult. Funds are required to comply with the new policy by Oct. 2, 2024.

The new rules are meant to discourage runs like the one in March 2020 and shield remaining shareholders from costs tied to the high level of redemptions. After the pandemic’s onset roiled markets, the Federal Reserve was forced to step in to rescue money-market funds for the second time in 12 years, leading to calls for the SEC to impose tougher regulations.

In addition, the need for financial borrowers to tap unsecured funding markets has lessened as cash leaves the Fed’s RRP and returns to banks in the form of reserves, according to Abate.

Barclays sees the Fed continuing QT through the end of the year. That means Treasury will need to issue more bills after the second quarter to replace more of the debt the central bank is letting roll off — an estimated net issuance of $600 billion this year and in response, CP issuers will have to widen spreads to attract more investors.

Now, “issuers have significant pricing power because there is plenty of liquidity in the front-end,” Abate said. “At the same time, we expect issuers could face more competition from outside the CP/CD market.”

