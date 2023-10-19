(Bloomberg) -- Longtime health-care investment banker Jed Brody is returning to Barclays Plc to lead Americas health care, two years after leaving for a rival.

Brody will be a managing director based in New York reporting to Rick Landgarten, the global head of health care and real estate investment banking, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News. Brody is re-joining Barclays after a stint starting in 2021 at Leerink Partners, the advisory arm of the former SVB Financial Group.

“We are delighted to welcome Jed back to Barclays,” Landgarten said in the statement. “His deep relationships in the health care industry, together with his extensive experience in working on complex transactions, will be of tremendous value to our existing and future clients.”

During his 20 years in banking, Brody has worked on deals including LHC Group Inc.’s $5.4 billion acquisition by UnitedHealth Group Inc., CVS Health Corp.’s $69 billion acquisition of Aetna Inc, and Centene Corp.’s $17.3 billion deal for WellCare Health Plans Inc. When Brody left Barclays in 2021, he was co-head of Americas health-care investment banking.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.