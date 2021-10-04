(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s head of global mobility investment banking, Rob Brass, left the firm to join Barclays Plc, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Brass, based on the West Coast, is joining in January as global head of frontier and emerging technology, which includes autonomous vehicles, 3D printing and drone companies, some of the people said.

Spokesmen for Barclays and Bank of America declined to comment. Brass didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Brass was promoted to head of global mobility in March, succeeding Anantha Ramamurti, who exited earlier that month to join a special purpose acquisition company.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.